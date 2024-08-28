Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,777 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $125,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

