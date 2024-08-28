Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,506 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Leidos worth $142,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 188,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

