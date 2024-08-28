Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $113,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

