Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of DTE Energy worth $157,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after buying an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

