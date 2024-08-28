Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) vs. First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Head-To-Head Survey

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 15.14% 14.90% 0.87% First Community 11.60% 8.44% 0.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $41.85 million 1.46 $8.70 million $1.95 6.83 First Community $55.96 million 2.94 $11.84 million $1.43 15.08

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.64%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats First Community on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company provides mortgage banking; investment advisory services; securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

