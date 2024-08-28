Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 344.2% from the July 31st total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNZI
Banzai International Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Banzai International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.
Banzai International Company Profile
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.