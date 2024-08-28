Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 344.2% from the July 31st total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Banzai International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Banzai International

BNZI opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Banzai International has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $16.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Further Reading

