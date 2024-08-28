Barclays Boosts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $95.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.17.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $122.00 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.56 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.