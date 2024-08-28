Bay Rivers Group Sells 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 711,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,338,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,864,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 57,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
