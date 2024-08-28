Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on BMWYY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

