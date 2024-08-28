Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $66.22 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
