Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428,155.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.