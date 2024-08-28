Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428,155.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.