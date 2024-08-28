Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Trading Up 6.1%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.97. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Benchmark Bankshares Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Benchmark Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

