Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 4,351 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

