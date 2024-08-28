Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 6,754,272 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $268,752,482.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,706,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,674,708,279.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $437,573,568.96.

On Monday, August 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70.

On Thursday, August 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $203,776,317.99.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $460.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

