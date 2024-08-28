Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

