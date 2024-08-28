BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.91 and last traded at C$23.40. 107,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 334,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.78.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.