BetterWealth LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BetterWealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 41,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,090,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $745,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 52,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,160,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

