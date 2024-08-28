Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 63,257,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 50,260,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($593,432.68). 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

