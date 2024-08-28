Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE:BIG opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

