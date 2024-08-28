Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading Down 3.4%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 41,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 45,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).
Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.26. The firm has a market cap of £16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.44.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.
