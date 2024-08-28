Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Buys 43,161 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 43,161 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,694.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari purchased 62,329 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 62,362 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The stock has a market cap of $400.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Biglari by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

