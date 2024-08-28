Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Buys 62,362 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 62,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,404.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari acquired 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99.

On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari bought 62,329 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25.

BH stock opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Biglari by 5.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

