Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Purchases 62,329 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 62,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,332.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 62,362 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14.

BH opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $400.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

