BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Up 33%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) traded up 33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.33. 13,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Up 33.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of -1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

