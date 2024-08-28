Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the July 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up about 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

