Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birkenstock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 1552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Birkenstock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Birkenstock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at about $61,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.