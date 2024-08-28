Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birkenstock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 1552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
