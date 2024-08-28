BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst (LON:BRCI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.60

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.60 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 69.80 ($0.92). BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst shares last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 814,552 shares traded.
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.60.
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Company Profile
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.