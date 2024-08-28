BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 10,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGF. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

