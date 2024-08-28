BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.91

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $12.68. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 106,189 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.