BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
BGRO stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14. BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $33.31.
