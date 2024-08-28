bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of bleuacacia stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.02. bleuacacia has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

