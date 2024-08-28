Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $8,313,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,763.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 206,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 167,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,222,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

BLMN stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

