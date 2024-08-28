Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 25%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 75,337,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 20,670,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.
Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.
