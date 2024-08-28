Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 162.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $425.28 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.