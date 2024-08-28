Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GMS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

GMS stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

