Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

