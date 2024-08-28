Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 523.3% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJDX stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,752.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

