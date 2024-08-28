Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 3,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 27,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.