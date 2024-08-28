BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.57 and last traded at C$20.59. Approximately 26,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.62.
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.72.
