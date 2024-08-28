BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $115,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

BKLC opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

