Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
