Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.