Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Up 281.0% in August

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Borealis Foods Price Performance
BRLSW opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Borealis Foods has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Borealis Foods Company Profile
