Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

BXP stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

