Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

