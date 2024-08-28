Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $16.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.87 on Friday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bowlero by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bowlero by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

