BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 0.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.00 and last traded at C$66.00. 3,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.50.

BQE Water Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$83.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.65). The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million. BQE Water had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 18.74%.

About BQE Water

In other BQE Water news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total value of C$48,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,278.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $87,844. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

