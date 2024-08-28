Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Shares Up 7.7%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 136,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 610,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Bradda Head Lithium Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.60.

About Bradda Head Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

