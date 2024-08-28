Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,610,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brady by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2,520.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 447,703 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 16.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 453,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Up 1.3 %

Brady stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

