BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Riche Jones acquired 41,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at $144,375.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 2.23% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. BranchOut Food has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.36.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 100.10%.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.